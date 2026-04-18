BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BXP from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of BXP from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BXP from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th.

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BXP Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE BXP opened at $58.00 on Friday. BXP has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $79.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $327,996.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,392.08. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen D. Thomas sold 1,198 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $73,341.56. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,887 shares of company stock valued at $476,930. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BXP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of BXP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BXP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BXP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BXP by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BXP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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