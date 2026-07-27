BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.1053.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Evercore set a $68.00 price objective on BXP in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised BXP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded BXP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on BXP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares in the company, valued at $18,613.35. The trade was a 86.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BXP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Czech National Bank raised its stake in BXP by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BXP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $806,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BXP by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of BXP by 15.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of BXP by 108.7% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:BXP opened at $69.16 on Monday. BXP has a 52 week low of $49.72 and a 52 week high of $79.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.BXP's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BXP will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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