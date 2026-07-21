BXP (NYSE:BXP) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Mizuho

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BXP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BXP from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of BXP in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore set a $68.00 price objective on BXP in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BXP has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.32.

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BXP Price Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. BXP has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Research analysts expect that BXP will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BXP

In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BXP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in BXP by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,382,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,038,176,000 after buying an additional 4,503,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BXP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BXP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,027 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $287,121,000 after buying an additional 55,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BXP by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,101,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $276,751,000 after acquiring an additional 204,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,538,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $263,031,000 after purchasing an additional 529,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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