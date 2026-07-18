BXP (NYSE:BXP) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BXP. Evercore set a $68.00 price target on shares of BXP in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BXP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BXP from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.26.

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BXP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $69.77 on Friday. BXP has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $79.33. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50 day moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BXP will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of BXP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,732,597.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,417.65. This trade represents a 81.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in BXP by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,382,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,038,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BXP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,027 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $287,121,000 after buying an additional 55,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,101,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $276,751,000 after buying an additional 204,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of BXP by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,538,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $263,031,000 after buying an additional 529,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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