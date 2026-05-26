BXP (NYSE:BXP) SVP Sells $119,700.00 in Stock

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) SVP Eric Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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BXP Stock Up 1.0%

BXP stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.91. 256,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,135. BXP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business's 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. BXP's payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BXP from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BXP from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BXP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BXP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BXP by 29.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BXP by 45.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,369 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BXP by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BXP by 276.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of BXP by 99.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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