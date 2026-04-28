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BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
BYD logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Quarterly earnings miss: BYD reported EPS of $0.06 for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus of $0.07 by $0.01.
  • Stock and valuation snapshot: Shares opened at $13.54 (50-/200-day SMAs $13.02/$12.73) with a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE of 19.02, and a 1‑year range of $11.20–$20.05.
  • Business profile and balance-sheet cues: BYD is a diversified Chinese new‑energy vehicle and battery technology company; it shows moderate leverage (debt/equity 0.29) but tighter liquidity (current ratio 0.87, quick ratio 0.56).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

BYD Price Performance

Shares of BYDDY opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. BYD has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.22.

About BYD

(Get Free Report)

BYD Co Ltd. OTCMKTS: BYDDY is a diversified Chinese industrial and technology company founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong. Originally established as a manufacturer of rechargeable batteries, BYD has expanded into a broad portfolio of businesses focused on electrification, energy and electronics. The company operates through a number of business units and subsidiaries, including BYD Auto and BYD Electronics, and is led by founder and chairman Wang Chuanfu.

The company's primary activities center on new-energy vehicles and battery technologies.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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