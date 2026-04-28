BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

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BYD Price Performance

Shares of BYDDY opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. BYD has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.22.

About BYD

BYD Co Ltd. OTCMKTS: BYDDY is a diversified Chinese industrial and technology company founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong. Originally established as a manufacturer of rechargeable batteries, BYD has expanded into a broad portfolio of businesses focused on electrification, energy and electronics. The company operates through a number of business units and subsidiaries, including BYD Auto and BYD Electronics, and is led by founder and chairman Wang Chuanfu.

The company's primary activities center on new-energy vehicles and battery technologies.

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