Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Byline Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts give Byline Bancorp a “Moderate Buy” consensus: Three analysts rate the stock a buy and three recommend holding it. The average 12-month price target is $39, with some firms recently raising their targets as high as $45.
  • Byline exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting earnings of $0.91 per share versus the $0.79 consensus estimate and revenue of $117.71 million versus $115.78 million expected.
  • The company increased its quarterly dividend from $0.12 to $0.14 per share, equivalent to an annualized $0.56 payout and a 1.4% yield. Institutional investors own approximately 67.73% of the stock.
  • Interested in Byline Bancorp? Here are five stocks we like better.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company's stock worth $74,713,000 after buying an additional 36,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,822,619 shares of the company's stock worth $53,129,000 after acquiring an additional 47,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,040 shares of the company's stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,144 shares of the company's stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 573,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 82,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.86. 13,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,385. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.72. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $39.51.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.78 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. Byline Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.50%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Byline Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Established under its current name in 2016, the company operates as a community-focused financial institution offering a broad array of banking products and services to corporate, professional and consumer clients.

On the commercial banking side, Byline Bancorp serves small and midsize businesses, real estate developers, professional services firms and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Byline Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider Byline Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Byline Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Byline Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines