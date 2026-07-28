Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Director Chris Lavern Reed Buys 8,150 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN - Get Free Report) Director Chris Lavern Reed purchased 8,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $29,584.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 61,720 shares in the company, valued at $224,043.60. This trade represents a 15.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYRN traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,481,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,228. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.80. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.34). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYRN. Craig Hallum downgraded Byrna Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 10th. New Street Research set a $7.50 price target on Byrna Technologies in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Byrna Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Byrna Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Byrna Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,138 shares of the company's stock worth $14,917,000 after buying an additional 467,932 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,079,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,630,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 438,292 shares of the company's stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 350,861 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Byrna Technologies by 496.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,327 shares of the company's stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 318,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company's stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: BYRN designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company's flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO₂-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Byrna Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Byrna Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Byrna Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here