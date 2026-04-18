Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.00 to $12.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Byrna Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, New Street Research set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Friday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $12.13.

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Byrna Technologies Trading Up 6.1%

BYRN opened at $6.66 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $151.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,936 shares of the company's stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,268 shares of the company's stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 220,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,616 shares of the company's stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 137,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,843 shares of the company's stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 438,292 shares of the company's stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 350,861 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: BYRN designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company's flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO₂-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

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