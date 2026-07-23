Cable One (CABO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $5.28 per share and revenue of $349.39 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Cable One (NYSE:CABO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $352.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cable One Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of CABO opened at $39.68 on Thursday. Cable One has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $180.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $224.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,580 shares of the company's stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cable One by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Cable One by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,361 shares of the company's stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cable One by 128.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Cable One by 1,011.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Cable One from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Cable One from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $142.00 to $111.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cable One

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc NYSE: CABO is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One's infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

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