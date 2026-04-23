Cable One (CABO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.27 per share and revenue of $360.01 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Cable One (NYSE:CABO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.60 by ($8.95). Cable One had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 23.74%.The business had revenue of $363.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.59 million. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $49 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $114.45 on Thursday. Cable One has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $277.55. The company's fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average is $114.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $649.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,068,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cable One by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Cable One from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cable One from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $260.00 to $142.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $114.25.

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About Cable One

Cable One, Inc NYSE: CABO is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One's infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

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