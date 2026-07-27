Cabot (CBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $943.1640 million for the quarter. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Cabot had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cabot Stock Up 0.0%

Cabot stock opened at $90.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.4725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cabot's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cabot by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 1,606.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Cabot by 709.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cabot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cabot from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cabot

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

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