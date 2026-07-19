Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cabot from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cabot alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cabot

Cabot Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93. Cabot has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $900.30 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.4725 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Cabot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 10.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company's stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cabot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cabot wasn't on the list.

While Cabot currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here