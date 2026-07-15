Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.50 and traded as high as $89.79. Cabot shares last traded at $87.68, with a volume of 439,586 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cabot from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cabot

Cabot Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock's fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Cabot had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cabot's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 409.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,606.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company's stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

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