CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Trading Up 4% - Should You Buy?

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $507.34 and last traded at $499.9450. 15,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 291,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.61.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CACI International from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $555.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CACI International from $700.00 to $645.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $609.09.

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CACI International Stock Up 2.5%

The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $490.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.18. CACI International had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CACI International, Inc. will post 28.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,717 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CACI International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company's stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

Further Reading

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