Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.020-2.080 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Cadence Design Systems' conference call:

Cadence raised its 2026 revenue outlook to ~17% growth (now targeting $6.125B–$6.225B) and expects to achieve the Rule of 60 for the first time, signaling stronger-than-expected profitability and topline momentum.

Cadence raised its 2026 revenue outlook to (now targeting $6.125B–$6.225B) and expects to achieve the Rule of 60 for the first time, signaling stronger-than-expected profitability and topline momentum. The company introduced an agentic AI full‑flow platform— AgentStack and AI super agents (ChipStack, ViraStack, InnoStack)—and announced collaborations with Google (Gemini) and Nvidia, which management says could materially expand EDA consumption and create new subscription + consumption revenue streams.

The company introduced an agentic AI full‑flow platform— and AI super agents (ChipStack, ViraStack, InnoStack)—and announced collaborations with Google (Gemini) and Nvidia, which management says could materially expand EDA consumption and create new subscription + consumption revenue streams. Q1 results beat expectations with revenue of $1.474B (+19% YoY), strong non‑GAAP operating margin (44.7%), and a record backlog of $8 billion , driven by broad strength across EDA, hardware, system analysis and IP bookings.

Q1 results beat expectations with revenue of $1.474B (+19% YoY), strong non‑GAAP operating margin (44.7%), and a record backlog of , driven by broad strength across EDA, hardware, system analysis and IP bookings. The Hexagon Design & Engineering acquisition adds ~ $160M of revenue in 2026 but is expected to be dilutive (~$0.28) this year due to integration costs and the financing structure (70% cash), creating near‑term margin and EPS headwinds before anticipated accretion in 2027.

The Hexagon Design & Engineering acquisition adds ~ $160M of revenue in 2026 but is expected to be dilutive (~$0.28) this year due to integration costs and the financing structure (70% cash), creating near‑term margin and EPS headwinds before anticipated accretion in 2027. Cadence's IP business remains a tailwind, growing ~22% YoY with a record, large IP deal at a leading foundry and continued strength in hardware/emulation demand, reinforcing multiple growth drivers across product lines.

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Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,492. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $262.75 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $6,653,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,883,468.75. This represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.19, for a total transaction of $280,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 128,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,028,511.34. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 24,680 shares of company stock worth $7,579,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 293,243 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $91,662,000 after acquiring an additional 53,168 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,300 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 711,292 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $222,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cadence Design Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Cadence reported EPS of $1.96, topping the Zacks consensus and showing year‑over‑year improvement, supporting the stock's upside. Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Q1 results beat expectations — Cadence reported EPS of $1.96, topping the Zacks consensus and showing year‑over‑year improvement, supporting the stock's upside. Positive Sentiment: Very bullish near-term guidance — Cadence raised Q2 EPS guidance to $2.020–2.080 (vs. ~1.78 consensus) and set revenue guidance around $1.6B, implying stronger demand this quarter (no link provided).

Very bullish near-term guidance — Cadence raised Q2 EPS guidance to $2.020–2.080 (vs. ~1.78 consensus) and set revenue guidance around $1.6B, implying stronger demand this quarter (no link provided). Positive Sentiment: Big lift to FY 2026 outlook — management raised full‑year EPS guidance to $7.85–7.95 (well above prior Street expectations) and increased revenue guidance to roughly $6.1–6.2B, signalling sustained tailwinds from AI chip design investment (no link provided).

Big lift to FY 2026 outlook — management raised full‑year EPS guidance to $7.85–7.95 (well above prior Street expectations) and increased revenue guidance to roughly $6.1–6.2B, signalling sustained tailwinds from AI chip design investment (no link provided). Positive Sentiment: Company cites AI‑chip design boom — Reuters reports Cadence raised its annual revenue forecast, noting persistent heavy investment in specialized AI processors that drives demand for its tools, reinforcing the growth story. Cadence lifts annual revenue forecast on sustained AI chip-design boom

Company cites AI‑chip design boom — Reuters reports Cadence raised its annual revenue forecast, noting persistent heavy investment in specialized AI processors that drives demand for its tools, reinforcing the growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings positioning and analyst views — shares saw inflows and chatter ahead of the print; several firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and elevated price targets, which supports investor interest but doesn’t guarantee follow‑through. Cadence Design Systems Stock Moves Higher Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Pre‑earnings positioning and analyst views — shares saw inflows and chatter ahead of the print; several firms maintain buy/overweight ratings and elevated price targets, which supports investor interest but doesn’t guarantee follow‑through. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets show mixed/weaker underlying metrics — a QuiverQuant summary flagged differences in reported metrics (cash flow down ~27%, cash & equivalents fell sharply YoY, liabilities up) and noted insider selling, which likely contributed to selling pressure after the print. Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Stock Falls on Q1 2026 Earnings

Some outlets show mixed/weaker underlying metrics — a QuiverQuant summary flagged differences in reported metrics (cash flow down ~27%, cash & equivalents fell sharply YoY, liabilities up) and noted insider selling, which likely contributed to selling pressure after the print. Negative Sentiment: Options and hedging activity — unusual put buying was reported (notable increase vs. normal volume), suggesting some traders hedged or positioned for downside volatility into the print (no link provided).

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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