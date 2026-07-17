Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold Off Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (Republican-Florida) recently sold shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. NASDAQ: CDNS. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cadence Design Systems stock on June 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORAN WEALTH IRA" account.

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Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Zoetis NYSE: ZTS on 6/9/2026.

on 6/9/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR on 6/5/2026.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $364.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $376.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.75 and a 12 month high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 126,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,495,126. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $576,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,871,493.76. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,057 shares of company stock worth $60,272,277. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $393.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Key Stories Impacting Cadence Design Systems

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About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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