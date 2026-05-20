Free Trial
Your Portfolio Deserves Better! MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
Upgrade Now
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $369,559.26 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Cadence Design Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cadence Design Systems VP Paul Scannell sold 1,071 shares on May 18 for about $369,559 at an average price of $345.06. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and he still owned 32,181 shares afterward.
  • Cadence reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.96 topping estimates and revenue of $1.47 billion slightly ahead of forecasts. Revenue rose 18.6% year over year, and the company raised its FY 2026 and Q2 2026 guidance.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive on CDNS, with 14 Buy ratings and 3 Hold ratings and an average price target of $380.59. Several firms recently raised or reiterated bullish targets, including KeyCorp, Wells Fargo, and Needham.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) VP Paul Scannell sold 1,071 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $369,559.26. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 32,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,104,375.86. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Paul Scannell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 1st, Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total transaction of $3,559,500.00.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS traded up $12.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.89. 2,026,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.50. The company has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.75 and a 1 year high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $380.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 933.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 860.0% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 96 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cadence Design Systems Right Now?

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines