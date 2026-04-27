Cadence Design Systems Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Cadence Design Systems NASDAQ: CDNS reported a strong start to fiscal 2026, citing accelerating demand tied to AI-driven design complexity, record backlog, and broad-based revenue growth across its core EDA, IP, and system design and analysis businesses. Management also raised its full-year revenue outlook and discussed increased investment and integration costs associated with the recently closed acquisition of Hexagon’s Design & Engineering (D&E) business.

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Record backlog and raised 2026 revenue outlook

President and CEO Anirudh Devgan said Cadence delivered “one of the best Q1s in the company’s history,” highlighting a record backlog of $8 billion that was “ahead of plan” and which he said reflected customer confidence in Cadence’s AI-driven portfolio.

Against that backdrop, Devgan said the company is raising its 2026 revenue growth outlook to 17% and expects to achieve the Rule of 60 for the first time. CFO John Wall said the improved revenue outlook comes after a quarter in which bookings were ahead of expectations and performance was strong “across all our businesses.”

Q1 financial results: revenue up 19% with strong profitability

Wall said first quarter revenue rose 19% year-over-year to $1.474 billion. He reported GAAP operating margin of 29.3% and non-GAAP operating margin of 44.7%. Earnings per share were $1.23 GAAP and $1.96 non-GAAP.

On cash flow and capital allocation, Wall reported $356 million in operating cash flow, a cash balance of $1.407 billion, and debt outstanding with a principal value of $2.925 billion. He said days sales outstanding were 67 days and that Cadence used $200 million to repurchase shares in the quarter.

Updated guidance and Hexagon D&E integration impacts

Wall said the company’s updated 2026 outlook assumes export control regulations “remain substantially similar for the remainder of the year.” For full-year 2026, Cadence guided to revenue of $6.125 billion to $6.225 billion, with GAAP operating margin of 27.5% to 28.5% and non-GAAP operating margin of 43.5% to 44.5%. Cadence guided to GAAP EPS of $4.39 to $4.49 and non-GAAP EPS of $7.85 to $7.95, and operating cash flow of $1.875 billion to $1.975 billion. Wall added the company expects to use about 50% of free cash flow to repurchase shares in 2026.

For the second quarter, Cadence forecast revenue of $1.555 billion to $1.595 billion, GAAP operating margin of 28.5% to 29.5%, non-GAAP operating margin of 44.5% to 45.5%, and GAAP EPS of $1.07 to $1.13 alongside non-GAAP EPS of $2.02 to $2.08.

Responding to a question about margin guidance, Wall said the primary driver of the operating margin change versus prior expectations was the inclusion of the Hexagon D&E business. He said Cadence expects $160 million of revenue from the acquisition in 2026, and that it is expected to be dilutive by about $0.28 this year. Wall said the margin impact on the acquired revenue is in the 5% to 10% range and explained that dilution is amplified by financing dynamics, including “lost interest income on the cash” portion of the purchase price. He said Cadence expects the deal to be accretive in 2027 and characterized 2026 as “an integration year.”

Wall also noted that Hexagon’s D&E business is “more kind of first half-weighted,” adding that in Hexagon’s prior-year profile, “Q3 and Q4 were their worst two quarters of the year.” He described the second half of Cadence’s full-year outlook as containing “appropriate prudence,” and said the company typically prefers to update the second-half outlook after having two quarters of performance.

Agentic AI strategy and monetization discussion

Devgan used the call to emphasize Cadence’s push into “agentic AI,” describing a “fully autonomous chip design” direction and outlining a framework he called a “three-layer cake,” consisting of accelerated compute and data, principal simulation and optimization engines, and agentic AI on top. He argued the value comes from tightly coupling AI orchestration with physically accurate EDA engines.

At CadenceLIVE Silicon Valley 2026, Devgan said the company introduced AgentStack as a framework for “AI super agents,” along with ViraStack for analog and custom design and InnoStack for digital implementation and sign-off, building on the earlier ChipStack AI super agent for RTL design and verification. He also said Cadence announced a collaboration with Google to optimize ChipStack with Gemini on Google Cloud.

In Q&A, Devgan said he was confident in Cadence’s “base tool” defensibility, noting the company has “15,000 people” with “about 10,000” in R&D and that Cadence will deploy AI internally to improve its own software. He added that agentic AI creates new opportunities in areas where Cadence previously did not sell products, citing categories such as RTL generation and verification plan generation. Devgan said these new products are expected to be consumed via a subscription plus consumption model.

Wall said the subscription model “remains the anchor arrangement,” while add-on monetization can come through usage-based agentic workflow products and through “token and card models.” He also said Cadence is not assuming “a sudden step function in AI monetization” in its 2026 guidance, while still viewing agentic AI as expanding the company’s long-term growth opportunity.

Business segment momentum: IP, EDA, hardware, and system analysis

Devgan said Cadence’s IP business grew 22% year-over-year, driven by demand tied to AI, high-performance computing, and automotive workloads. He said growing advanced-node and chiplet complexity is fueling demand for Cadence’s “Star IP” portfolio, and noted the company closed a “record deal with a leading global foundry,” describing it as its largest IP engagement with that customer to date.

In response to a question, Devgan clarified that the large foundry deal referenced was with GlobalFoundries and was driven by “a new node, new advanced node,” specifically mentioning “2-nanometer” and “more content in IP.” He also discussed progress with other foundries, including Samsung, Intel, and Rapidus, and said Cadence is “making very good progress with Intel” on 18A and 14A, while noting it would have more to say later about that engagement.

Devgan said the company’s core EDA business grew 18% year-over-year, with AI-driven and agentic offerings increasingly part of renewals and expansions. He also said demand for Cadence’s hardware accelerated in Q1, resulting in its “best quarter ever,” led by AI/HPC customers and increasing demand in automotive and robotics. He described Palladium Z3 as “the gold standard” for emulation and said it drove “multiple competitive displacement.”

On the system side, Devgan said the system design and analysis business grew 18% year-over-year, supported by AI-driven multiphysics simulation and 3D IC needs. He said Cadence has “strong momentum in 3D IC,” and noted momentum in Integrity and Clarity as customers move to higher-speed interfaces and attempt to address signal integrity, power integrity, and thermal challenges earlier in design.

Devgan also highlighted “physical AI” as a major opportunity as AI expands into autonomous systems, autos, drones, and robotics. He said the addition of Hexagon’s D&E technologies strengthens Cadence’s position in structural and multi-body dynamics, helping address what he called the “sim to real gap.” Devgan said physical AI could also drive additional silicon design demand and therefore support Cadence’s EDA and IP businesses.

Wall added that while 2026 renewals are “lighter than 2025,” the company often sees strong growth years in such periods because of add-on activity, and said first-quarter bookings strength was “right across the board across all lines of business.”

About Cadence Design Systems NASDAQ: CDNS

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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