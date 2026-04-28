Cadre (CDRE) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Cadre to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $156.6530 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $167.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.94 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business's revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cadre to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cadre Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Cadre has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business's 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Cadre's payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $3,193,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,917,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,651,055.27. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,875,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $5,946,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cadre by 1,083.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,821 shares of the company's stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 128,926 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Cadre by 458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,952 shares of the company's stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 128,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 520.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,657 shares of the company's stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 123,008 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cadre from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered Cadre from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cadre from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDRE

About Cadre

Cadre NYSE: CDRE is a technology‐driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional‐grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm's platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

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