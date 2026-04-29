Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.12 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 209714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Get Cadre alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cadre from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadre from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cadre from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadre

Cadre Stock Down 8.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Cadre had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 7.23%.The firm had revenue of $167.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $182.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Cadre's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Cadre's payout ratio is 37.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $3,193,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,651,055.27. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,981,000 after acquiring an additional 224,218 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 30.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 930,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 217,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 623,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,473,000 after purchasing an additional 198,750 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre NYSE: CDRE is a technology‐driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional‐grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm's platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadre, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadre wasn't on the list.

While Cadre currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here