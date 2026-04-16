CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.33.

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CAE Stock Down 0.1%

CAE opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. CAE has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 7.70%.The company had revenue of $911.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CAE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

Further Reading

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