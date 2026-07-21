Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $2.9727 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.76. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 81,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $2,393,962.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $536,019.05. This represents a 81.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 16,897 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $497,785.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,463 shares of company stock worth $8,609,241. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,569,822 shares of the company's stock worth $214,907,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,141,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,049,000 after buying an additional 3,910,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,995,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,392,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,646,000 after buying an additional 604,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,946,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,593,000 after buying an additional 1,477,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

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