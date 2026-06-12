Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Sells $497,785.62 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) Director Michael Pegram sold 16,897 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $497,785.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,687,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.77. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.80.

Read Our Latest Report on CZR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company's stock.

Key Caesars Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caesars Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caesars highlighted promotional and brand-building activity, including an exclusive CZR Exchange VIP event tied to the Monaco Grand Prix, which may support customer engagement and awareness. CZR Exchange Hosts Exclusive VIP Trading Community Experience During Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Caesars highlighted promotional and brand-building activity, including an exclusive CZR Exchange VIP event tied to the Monaco Grand Prix, which may support customer engagement and awareness. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved directors, executive compensation, and the auditor at the annual meeting, which removes some governance uncertainty but is not a major operating catalyst.

Shareholders approved directors, executive compensation, and the auditor at the annual meeting, which removes some governance uncertainty but is not a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are investigating Caesars Entertainment over the fairness of its proposed sale to Fertitta Entertainment, creating a legal and deal-related overhang for CZR . Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

Multiple law firms are investigating Caesars Entertainment over the fairness of its proposed sale to Fertitta Entertainment, creating a legal and deal-related overhang for . Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by executives and directors, including large share disposals by Edmund Quatmann Jr. and Michael E. Pegram, may be pressuring sentiment because it can signal reduced confidence at current levels.

Recent insider selling by executives and directors, including large share disposals by Edmund Quatmann Jr. and Michael E. Pegram, may be pressuring sentiment because it can signal reduced confidence at current levels. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and no fresh bullish catalyst to offset the litigation and insider-sale concerns.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

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