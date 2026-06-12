Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Sells $730,856.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) Director Michael Pegram sold 24,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $730,856.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $497,954.59. This represents a 59.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts: Sign Up

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. 3,687,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 246,899,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,938,000 shares of the company's stock worth $115,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,141,899 shares of the company's stock worth $167,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,430 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,193,070 shares of the company's stock worth $437,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,050,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,492,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "positive" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Texas Capital cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Key Headlines Impacting Caesars Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Caesars Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caesars highlighted promotional and brand-building activity, including an exclusive CZR Exchange VIP event tied to the Monaco Grand Prix, which may support customer engagement and awareness. CZR Exchange Hosts Exclusive VIP Trading Community Experience During Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Caesars highlighted promotional and brand-building activity, including an exclusive CZR Exchange VIP event tied to the Monaco Grand Prix, which may support customer engagement and awareness. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved directors, executive compensation, and the auditor at the annual meeting, which removes some governance uncertainty but is not a major operating catalyst.

Shareholders approved directors, executive compensation, and the auditor at the annual meeting, which removes some governance uncertainty but is not a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are investigating Caesars Entertainment over the fairness of its proposed sale to Fertitta Entertainment, creating a legal and deal-related overhang for CZR . Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

Multiple law firms are investigating Caesars Entertainment over the fairness of its proposed sale to Fertitta Entertainment, creating a legal and deal-related overhang for . Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by executives and directors, including large share disposals by Edmund Quatmann Jr. and Michael E. Pegram, may be pressuring sentiment because it can signal reduced confidence at current levels.

Recent insider selling by executives and directors, including large share disposals by Edmund Quatmann Jr. and Michael E. Pegram, may be pressuring sentiment because it can signal reduced confidence at current levels. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and no fresh bullish catalyst to offset the litigation and insider-sale concerns.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caesars Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caesars Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Caesars Entertainment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here