Caesarstone (CSTE) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 34.60%.The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.70 million.

Caesarstone Stock Down 9.1%

CSTE opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.04. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesarstone by 163.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,589 shares of the construction company's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Caesarstone from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Caesarstone has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. is an Israel-based manufacturer specializing in engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial applications. The company's core business centers on the design, production and marketing of quartz slabs and tiles used for kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, flooring and wall cladding. Caesarstone's products combine natural quartz with resins and pigments to deliver durable, low-maintenance surfaces known for their aesthetic versatility and resistance to scratches, stains and heat.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered at Kibbutz Sdot Yam, Israel, Caesarstone has grown into a global brand with distribution in over 50 countries.

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