Go Pro
→ The SpaceX IPO Wasn't For You (From Freedom Financial) (Ad)tc pixel

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Cal-Maine Foods logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cal-Maine Foods shares fell sharply after the company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings, opening well below the prior close and trading down about 2.1% intraday.
  • The company posted EPS of -$0.76, missing consensus estimates by a wide margin, while revenue of $552.58 million also came in slightly below expectations.
  • Despite the earnings miss, Wall Street remains cautious but not bearish overall: the stock has a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $94.29.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $87.25, but opened at $81.38. Cal-Maine Foods shares last traded at $83.0750, with a volume of 420,325 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.84). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $552.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CALM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CALM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 2.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cal-Maine Foods Right Now?

Before you consider Cal-Maine Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cal-Maine Foods wasn't on the list.

While Cal-Maine Foods currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
They proved it worked in '76. Then buried it.
They proved it worked in '76. Then buried it.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines