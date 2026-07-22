Cal-Maine Foods Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Cal-Maine Foods NASDAQ: CALM reported a sharp decline in fourth-quarter results as historically low conventional shell egg prices weighed on revenue and margins, while management emphasized progress in diversifying the company through specialty eggs and prepared foods.

President and CEO Sherman Miller said the company faced “one of the most difficult conventional egg pricing environments” it has experienced, driven by industry oversupply rather than weaker demand. He said the company continues to see favorable long-term demand fundamentals for eggs, citing household penetration above 97%, higher retail volume as prices have retreated, and continued consumer interest in protein, nutrition, convenience and value.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts: Sign Up

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Cal-Maine reported consolidated revenue of $552.6 million, down 49.9% from the prior-year period. Gross profit was $34.1 million, with a gross margin of 6.2%. The company posted an operating loss of $58.8 million and a net loss attributable to Cal-Maine Foods of $35.9 million, or a diluted loss of $0.76 per share.

New Segment Structure Highlights Shift in Business Mix

Vice President and CFO Max Bowman said Cal-Maine revised its internal reporting in the fourth quarter to reflect how management now reviews the business. The company identified three reportable segments: Conventional Shell Eggs, Specialty Shell Eggs and Prepared Foods. Prior-year periods have been recast under the new structure.

The conventional shell egg segment generated fourth-quarter revenue of $210.8 million, down 70% year over year, with an operating loss of $40.6 million. Bowman said the segment reflected a pricing environment that declined steadily through fiscal 2026 and reached historically low inflation-adjusted levels in the fourth quarter.

The specialty shell egg segment reported fourth-quarter revenue of $239.7 million, down 21.4% from the prior year, with operating income of $17.5 million and an operating margin of 7.3%. Prepared foods revenue was $60.4 million, with operating income of $8.8 million and a 14.6% operating margin.

For the full fiscal year, consolidated revenue was $2.912 billion, down 31.7% from the prior year. Net income attributable to Cal-Maine Foods was $316.7 million, or $6.63 per diluted share. Conventional shell eggs generated full-year revenue of $1.348 billion and operating income of $216.6 million. Specialty shell eggs generated $1.070 billion in revenue and $181.5 million in operating income. Prepared foods generated $244.8 million in revenue and $33.9 million in operating income.

Management Points to Oversupply, Not Demand Weakness

Miller said industry supply conditions remained elevated, referencing commentary from the American Egg Board and Urner Barry. He said the American Egg Board estimated the U.S. laying flock at 340 million to 347 million hens based on producer assessment data, materially above USDA’s published estimate.

However, Miller said early indicators suggest the market may be starting to rebalance, including slowing breeder activity, increased chick cancellations, softer hatchery demand and more aggressive flock rotations. If accurate, he said those developments are likely to tighten supply in the near term and could suggest moderation over coming quarters.

During the question-and-answer session, Miller said Cal-Maine’s conventional pricing arrangements remained steady, with about half of the business tied to market pricing and the other half tied to grain-based or hybrid structures. He said the company’s market realization was 102% of the Urner Barry market in the quarter, but the benchmark itself was at an “all-time low inflation-adjusted” level.

Miller also said highly pathogenic avian influenza remains an uncertainty, citing recent layer outbreaks in the U.S., continued presence in the U.S. dairy herd and outbreaks in Australia and South Korea. He said the issue should not be considered “a problem of the past.”

Prepared Foods Remains a Growth Focus

Management highlighted prepared foods as a key part of Cal-Maine’s strategy to reduce earnings cyclicality and expand into higher-value consumer-facing markets. Prepared foods accounted for 10.9% of consolidated net sales in the fourth quarter and 8.4% for fiscal 2026. Combined specialty eggs and prepared foods represented 53% of fourth-quarter net sales and 44.4% of full-year net sales.

Miller said the company completed several strategic moves during fiscal 2026, including the acquisition of certain assets of Creighton Brothers LLC and affiliates, as well as the Van’s Foods brand acquisition. Subsequent to fiscal year-end, Cal-Maine also expanded its Eggland’s Best franchise territory in the Northeast.

The company announced a new $54 million investment to expand prepared foods production capacity, which Miller said is expected to add about 30% incremental capacity to the segment beginning in the first half of fiscal 2028. Together with previously announced organic capacity growth and capacity added through the Van’s acquisition, management expects prepared foods production capacity to increase more than 60% from the end of fiscal 2026 through the first half of fiscal 2028.

John Zoeller, CFO of Prepared Foods, said previously announced capacity additions for pancakes, scrambled eggs and Crepini products remain on track, with some capacity expected to come online in fiscal 2027 and additional growth continuing into fiscal 2028. He said the newly announced $54 million investment is expected to begin contributing around mid-fiscal 2028.

Balance Sheet, Buybacks and Dividend Policy

Bowman said Cal-Maine ended the quarter with $924.1 million in cash and temporary cash investments and remained virtually debt-free. Net cash flow from operations for the quarter was $2.8 million, down 99.3%.

The company repurchased 396,083 shares during the quarter for $30.1 million. Bowman said $320.7 million remains available under the company’s $500 million share repurchase authorization.

Under Cal-Maine’s variable dividend policy, the company will not pay a cash dividend for the fourth quarter or for any subsequent profitable quarter until it is profitable on a cumulative basis from the most recent quarter for which a dividend was paid. As of May 30, 2026, Bowman said the cumulative loss to be recovered before payment of a dividend was $35.9 million.

Company Sees Improving Conditions Beyond Early Fiscal 2027

Looking ahead, Miller said market prices averaged $0.72 during the first five weeks of the first quarter of fiscal 2027, about 54% below the comparable period in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. He described that period as part of the seasonal trough typical of June and July.

More recently, Miller said pricing had strengthened by more than 90% in only a few weeks. He said early indications point to an improving supply-demand balance and a more constructive egg pricing environment heading into the fall, historically a seasonally stronger period.

Miller said Cal-Maine’s long-term strategy is not dependent on any single market environment. He said the company remains focused on disciplined capital allocation, operational execution, specialty egg growth and building a prepared foods platform that extends its egg-focused business into additional product formats and consumption occasions.

About Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cal-Maine Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cal-Maine Foods wasn't on the list.

While Cal-Maine Foods currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here