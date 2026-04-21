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Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Caledonia Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Caledonia Mining shares fell below their 200-day moving average (GBX 2,105.10), trading as low as GBX 1,860 and last at GBX 1,910 on Monday on a volume of 2,544 shares.
  • The stock shows a market capitalization of £378.18 million and an extremely high trailing P/E ratio of 692.23, with a beta of 0.62, debt-to-equity of 12.59, current ratio 1.69 and quick ratio 0.97.
  • Caledonia is a profitable, cash-generative gold producer centered on the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe and was targeting production growth to about 80,000 ounces by 2022; it is listed in both New York and London.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,105.10 and traded as low as GBX 1,860. Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,910, with a volume of 2,544 shares changing hands.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,969.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.18 million, a PE ratio of 692.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL, AIM:CMCL) is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, Caledonia's primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. By 2022 the Company plans to increase its annual production by 37%, up to 80,000 ounces. The Company is listed in New York and London with a current Market Capitalisation of U$174m. Caledonia's flagship asset is the Blanket Gold Mine in Zimbabwe, Caledonia has a prime position in Zimbabwe, one of the last gold frontiers in Africa with substantial exploration potential.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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