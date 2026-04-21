Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

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Caledonia Mining Price Performance

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc ( LON:CMCL Get Free Report )'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,105.10 and traded as low as GBX 1,860. Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,910, with a volume of 2,544 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,969.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.18 million, a PE ratio of 692.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL, AIM:CMCL) is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, Caledonia's primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. By 2022 the Company plans to increase its annual production by 37%, up to 80,000 ounces. The Company is listed in New York and London with a current Market Capitalisation of U$174m. Caledonia's flagship asset is the Blanket Gold Mine in Zimbabwe, Caledonia has a prime position in Zimbabwe, one of the last gold frontiers in Africa with substantial exploration potential.

Further Reading

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