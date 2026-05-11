Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.20 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Caledonia Mining's conference call:

Q1 production at Blanket was 14,700 ounces due to lower mined grades after two falls of ground, which pushed the all‑in sustaining cost to about $2,700/oz despite cost‑per‑ton remaining on plan.

at Blanket was 14,700 ounces due to lower mined grades after two falls of ground, which pushed the all‑in sustaining cost to about despite cost‑per‑ton remaining on plan. Financial performance was robust — revenue rose about 18% to just over $66m , profit after tax was up nearly 70% to roughly $19m, free cash flow increased to ~$12m and closing cash was around $161m.

, profit after tax was up nearly 70% to roughly $19m, free cash flow increased to ~$12m and closing cash was around $161m. Remediation measures are underway and showing early improvement — a contractor to accelerate access to higher‑grade areas, a shift change to 7 days/week adding ~100,000 tpa (initially stockpiled), and commissioning a third ball mill (BM3) in June/July (~+200 t/d); grades recovered to ~2.9 g/t in April/May.

Bilboes development is progressing — DRA appointed for FEED, the $150m convertible and hedging are in place, an interim $150m facility is targeted by mid‑2026, and construction is planned for 2027–28 with first gold pour expected end‑2028.

Exploration adds upside — deep drilling extends Blanket ore bodies ~250m below workings (including a wide, higher‑grade "Blanket 7" intersection) with a resource update planned before end‑2026, and a maiden Motapa resource targeted in early Q3 2026.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts: Sign Up

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.69. 95,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,952. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $476.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Caledonia Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCL. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,326 shares of the company's stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 166.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 32.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,933 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company's stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC is a UK‐domiciled gold producer listed on the NYSE American under the ticker CMCL and on the London AIM market. The company's flagship asset is the Blanket gold mine, located near Gwanda in southwestern Zimbabwe. Blanket is a conventional underground and surface gold operation that includes a carbon‐in‐leach processing plant and tailings retreatment facilities, providing a structurally diverse resource base and established production infrastructure.

Caledonia acquired the Blanket mine in 2004, adding to its long operating history that traces back to the early 20th century.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caledonia Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caledonia Mining wasn't on the list.

While Caledonia Mining currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here