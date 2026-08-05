Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.88 and traded as high as C$6.28. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 35,309 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CFW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$7.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$622.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.88.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of C$305.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.3798828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calfrac Well Services

In related news, insider Alif Husein Noorani sold 7,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total value of C$43,848.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 145 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$855.50. The trade was a 98.09% decrease in their position. Also, Director Charles Pellerin bought 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,222,723 shares in the company, valued at C$38,580,882.60. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,997 shares of company stock worth $186,495 and have sold 20,456,098 shares worth $134,044,544. Corporate insiders own 46.88% of the company's stock.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

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