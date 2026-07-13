Calix (CALX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $289.9570 million for the quarter. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.50 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm's revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Calix Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CALX opened at $40.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. Calix has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $71.22.

Calix declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Calix

Here are the key news stories impacting Calix this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Bragar Eagel & Squire, Robbins LLP, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Rosen Law Firm, Schall Law Firm, Bernstein Liebhard, and Howard G. Smith, issued reminders that a securities class action is underway and that the July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline is approaching. Article: CALIX, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Multiple law firms, including Bragar Eagel & Squire, Robbins LLP, Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, Rosen Law Firm, Schall Law Firm, Bernstein Liebhard, and Howard G. Smith, issued reminders that a securities class action is underway and that the July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline is approaching. Negative Sentiment: The repeated lawsuit notices may keep pressure on CALX shares by reminding investors of possible litigation and disclosure-related risk. Article: CALX Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching: Robbins LLP

The repeated lawsuit notices may keep pressure on CALX shares by reminding investors of possible litigation and disclosure-related risk. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a preview suggesting Calix could beat estimates again in its next earnings report, which may support investor confidence, but it is only an outlook piece rather than new company guidance or results. Article: Will Calix (CALX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,644,188 shares in the company, valued at $71,127,572.88. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Calix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,965 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $125,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Calix by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,409,729 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $86,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Calix by 214.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,426 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $78,212,000 after purchasing an additional 868,987 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,915,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Calix by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 987,431 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $52,265,000 after buying an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Calix from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Calix from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

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About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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