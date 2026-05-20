Calix (NYSE:CALX) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $38.8650, with a volume of 265158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

Get Calix alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Calix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Calix from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Calix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Calix from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Report on Calix

Calix Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $279.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,644,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,127,572.88. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calix by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,022 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 176,328 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Calix by 16,478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,781 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Calix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Calix wasn't on the list.

While Calix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here