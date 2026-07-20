Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.0 million-$307.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.8 million.

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Calix Price Performance

CALX traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.38. 1,713,493 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,206. Calix has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.96 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Calix has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Calix from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities cut Calix from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Calix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Calix

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,644,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,127,572.88. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,915,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Calix by 214.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,426 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $78,212,000 after purchasing an additional 868,987 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $19,856,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Calix by 2,530.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 309,838 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 1,166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,026 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 267,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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