Camden National (CAC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $66.4070 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 3:00 PM ET.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Camden National had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.57 million. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Camden National Stock Up 0.1%

Camden National stock opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Camden National's payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial set a $50.00 price target on Camden National in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Camden National from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camden National from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden National presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $52.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden National

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine. Through its primary subsidiary, Camden National Bank, the company provides a full range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its branch network spans much of the State of Maine, with a concentration in the midcoast, central and southern regions.

The company's offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with consumer and commercial lending services.

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