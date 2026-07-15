Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $115.48.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.0%

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.13. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $119.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.The company's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,573 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Camden Property Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Camden Property Trust wasn't on the list.

While Camden Property Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here