Cameco (CCJ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of $0.2579 per share and revenue of $602.76 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The business had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Cameco's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cameco Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $7.33 on Tuesday, reaching $115.78. 1,652,062 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,950. Cameco has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.40.

View Our Latest Report on CCJ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Cameco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Cameco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cameco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cameco by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,939 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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