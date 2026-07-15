Cameco (TSE:CCO) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Cameco (TSE:CCO - Get Free Report) NYSE: CCJ was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a C$149.00 price target on shares of Cameco and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities lowered Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD lifted their target price on Cameco from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised Cameco to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$176.29.

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Cameco Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$128.87 on Monday. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$95.60 and a twelve month high of C$182.72. The stock has a market cap of C$56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$147.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$153.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11.

Cameco (TSE:CCO - Get Free Report) NYSE: CCJ last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$845.37 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cameco news, insider Alexandre Aubin sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.53, for a total transaction of C$44,559.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20 shares in the company, valued at C$2,970.60. This represents a 93.75% decrease in their position. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cameco

Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

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