CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Down 14.2% in March

CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 414,235 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 483,060 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAMP4 Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CAMP4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CAMP4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $292,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $11,765,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAMP. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on CAMP4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.60.

View Our Latest Report on CAMP4 Therapeutics

CAMP4 Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,360. The firm has a market cap of $243.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.41. CAMP4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. CAMP4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 162.49% and a negative net margin of 2,298.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that CAMP4 Therapeutics will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAMP4 Therapeutics Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location.

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