CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on CAMP4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital set a $6.50 price target on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.36.

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CAMP4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.10. CAMP4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. CAMP4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,193.72% and a negative return on equity of 194.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAMP4 Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAMP4 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,765,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $14,938,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,307,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,666 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,992,000.

CAMP4 Therapeutics Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location.

Further Reading

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