Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.6150, with a volume of 2495273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWH. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Camping World from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Camping World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camping World from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CWH

Camping World Trading Down 10.4%

The company's fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. increased its position in Camping World by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 201,614 shares of the company's stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 104,569 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,021,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,585,000 after acquiring an additional 190,557 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 33.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 453,044 shares of the company's stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 112,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,779,805 shares of the company's stock worth $56,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company's stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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