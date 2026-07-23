Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Down 5.8% - Time to Sell?

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.9050. 160,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,910,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CWH. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Camping World from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Camping World from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Camping World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Camping World

Camping World Trading Down 8.2%

The company has a market cap of $592.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Burney Co. increased its position in Camping World by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 201,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 104,569 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,021,036 shares of the company's stock worth $58,585,000 after acquiring an additional 190,557 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 453,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 112,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,779,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company's stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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