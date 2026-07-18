Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWH. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 target price on Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Camping World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Camping World from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.22.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camping World

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. Camping World has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The business's revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,275.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 923.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,877 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company's stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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