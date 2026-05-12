Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.15 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.23%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Camtek's conference call:

Camtek reported Q1 revenue of $121.7 million , slightly above guidance, with 51% gross margin and $31 million of operating income, showing solid profitability despite higher operating expenses.

Camtek reported , slightly above guidance, with and of operating income, showing solid profitability despite higher operating expenses. Management said order intake was the strongest in the company’s history , including visibility into more than $260 million of expected revenue from two HBM manufacturers for 2026-2027. The company now expects a significant revenue surge in the second half of 2026 and added upside into early 2027.

Management said order intake was the , including visibility into more than of expected revenue from two HBM manufacturers for 2026-2027. The company now expects a significant revenue surge in the second half of 2026 and added upside into early 2027. Camtek guided Q2 revenue to $129 million-$131 million and said it expects margins to improve later in the year as higher volumes and increased contribution from Eagle G5 and Hawk systems flow through the P&L.

Camtek guided and said it expects margins to improve later in the year as higher volumes and increased contribution from and systems flow through the P&L. The company emphasized rapid adoption of its newer platforms, noting that Eagle G5 and Hawk represented about 30% of last year’s revenue and are expected to double revenue in 2026 . Camtek also said its AI-enabled inspection and metrology capabilities are creating a larger addressable market of over $2 billion by 2027 .

The company emphasized rapid adoption of its newer platforms, noting that represented about and are expected to . Camtek also said its AI-enabled inspection and metrology capabilities are creating a larger addressable market of . Camtek ended Q1 with a strong $850 million cash balance, but accounts receivable rose to $131.7 million due to collections timing and inventory is expected to increase as it prepares for growth. Management also said China remains healthy, though growth there may not match last year’s exceptionally strong pace.

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Camtek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $32.48 on Tuesday, reaching $174.98. 828,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,956. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $215.99. The company's 50 day moving average is $172.62 and its 200-day moving average is $142.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 186.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camtek from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Camtek from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Camtek from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Camtek from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $166.75.

View Our Latest Report on CAMT

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

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