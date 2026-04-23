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Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Camtek logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Stock hit a 52-week high: Camtek traded as high as $193.98 and last at $197.62 (up ~5.6%), valuing the company at about $9.0 billion with a high trailing P/E of 209.58.
  • Mixed analyst view: Consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.75, while individual targets range from $145 to $190 and analysts are split seven Buys / seven Holds.
  • Fundamentals: Latest quarter showed an EPS miss ($0.81 vs. $0.83) but revenue beat and 9.2% YoY revenue growth, alongside strong liquidity (current ratio 8.35) and ROE of 23.61%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Camtek.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $193.98 and last traded at $197.62, with a volume of 62789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CAMT. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Camtek from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $166.75.

View Our Latest Report on CAMT

Camtek Trading Up 5.6%

The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average of $136.34. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $128.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 61.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company's stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

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