Go Pro
→ Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown” (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$81.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Teck Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity Group lowered its price target on Teck Resources from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and kept a hold rating, implying about a 5.17% downside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts remain mixed on the stock: recent target-price updates have ranged from C$80.00 to C$100.00, while MarketBeat data shows an overall Hold consensus and an average target of C$82.83.
  • Teck Resources shares were up 1.5% on Friday to C$85.42, and the company remains a major diversified miner with key exposure to metallurgical coal and copper, including growth from the Quebrada Blanca 2 copper project.
  • Interested in Teck Resources? Here are five stocks we like better.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$84.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price indicates a potential downside of 5.17% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$92.50 to C$100.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a "tender" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$82.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up C$1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$85.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 584,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,529. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$42.95 and a 1-year high of C$98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.52.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck's primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world's second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck's attributable copper production by around 80%.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Teck Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Teck Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teck Resources wasn't on the list.

While Teck Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown”
Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
By Jessica Mitacek | July 21, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines