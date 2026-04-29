Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target to $64.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.86.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

Shares of KNSA stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 902,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,683. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 0.06. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $54.31.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.12 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.71%.The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 7,278 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $363,972.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $363,972.78. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Ross Moat sold 1,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $79,513.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $561,634.01. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 61,479 shares of company stock worth $2,832,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 53.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,843 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,124 shares of the company's stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Here are the key news stories impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International this week:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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