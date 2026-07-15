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Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
XPS Pensions Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed its buy rating on XPS Pensions Group and kept a GBX 469 price target, implying about 43% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts remain broadly positive: six analysts rate XPS as a Buy, with a consensus target of GBX 450.67, though Royal Bank of Canada recently trimmed its target to GBX 430.
  • XPS shares were up 0.4% to GBX 327.38 as the company continues to show solid operating metrics, including a 15.48% return on equity and £262.96 million in quarterly revenue.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 469 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.26% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on XPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 485 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 465 to GBX 430 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 460 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPS Pensions Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 450.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPS

XPS Pensions Group Stock Up 0.4%

XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 327.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 315.67. The company has a current ratio of 27.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. XPS Pensions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 275 and a 1-year high of GBX 392. The firm has a market capitalization of £669.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.34.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of £262.96 million for the quarter.

About XPS Pensions Group

(Get Free Report)

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 83 with assets over £1bn.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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