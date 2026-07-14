Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates "C$48.00" Price Target for 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
5N Plus logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a C$48.00 price target on 5N Plus and kept a buy rating, implying about 26.6% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts have also turned positive on the stock, with several raising targets; MarketBeat says 5N Plus now has an overall Buy consensus and an average target price of C$47.50.
  • The shares recently traded at C$37.92, down 0.7% on the day, while the company reported strong recent quarterly results including C$0.28 EPS and C$163.91 million in revenue.
  • Interested in 5N Plus? Here are five stocks we like better.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) has been given a C$48.00 price objective by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$48.00 price objective on 5N Plus and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$45.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company a "top pick" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$47.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VNP

5N Plus Trading Down 0.7%

TSE VNP traded down C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.92. 197,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,406. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.10.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of C$163.91 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 EPS for the current year.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in 5N Plus Right Now?

Before you consider 5N Plus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 5N Plus wasn't on the list.

While 5N Plus currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Print this and keep it by your screen
Print this and keep it by your screen
From Profits Run (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines