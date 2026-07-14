Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates "C$48.00" Price Target for 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) has been given a C$48.00 price objective by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$48.00 price objective on 5N Plus and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$45.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company a "top pick" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$47.50.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on VNP

5N Plus Trading Down 0.7%

TSE VNP traded down C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.92. 197,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,406. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.10.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of C$163.91 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 EPS for the current year.

About 5N Plus

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

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