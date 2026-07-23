Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.1550, with a volume of 498316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canada Goose from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $11.66 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $10.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $890.68 million, a P/E ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $325.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter worth about $83,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,035 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

Further Reading

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